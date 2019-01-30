Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died by accidental drowning

Rate this post

Dolores died suddenly in London while recording new material. On the death of the actress said her press Secretary. Causes of death have not yet been identified. The singer is associated mainly with the performance in the group The Cranberries. Dolores O’riordan was born on September 6, 1971 as the youngest of seven children in Ballybricken in Limerick in Ireland.

The artist quickly showed his skills in writing. When she received a demo recording of the song she was working on from the band, the next day she returned with the full lyrics of the song called “Linger” (a song that was to later become one of the band’s biggest hits). Their debut album, ” Everybody Else Is Doing it, So Why can’t we?”was released in the spring of 1993, and was born and raised the CD was the track “Dreams”.

In July of 1994. Dolores O’riordan married don Burton, the band’s tour Manager. Was also the centre of the group around him and focused his clips. Her position was further elevated after the release of her second album “No Need to Argue”in the fall. The album contained heavier and better songs, and Stephen Street (who had previously worked with the Smiths) was once again the producer. She made her debut at the sixth place of the American charts and within a year reached triple platinum.

The most famous song from the album is, without a doubt, “Zombie”. During the tour after the release of “No Need to Argue” rumors began to circulate that O’riordan is going to leave the band and start a solo career. Team sharply denied. The rumors stopped only after recording in the spring of 1996 The Cranberries third album “To the Faithful Left”, which was produced by Bruce Fairbairn, on account of which cooperation, in particular, with Bon Jovi and Aerosmith. The product was even more fatal and severe. In the fall of 1996, the band cancelled its tour of Australia and Europe, which again led to rumors of a beginning, O’riordan’s solo career.

In October 2001. the band released the album “Wake Up and Smell the Coffee”. The following year, a compilation album with the biggest hits “the Cranberries – Stars – the Best of 1992 – 2002”, as well as a collection of music videos DVD. In 2004. The Cranberries announced that they will be pursuing solo careers after a while.

In the same year Dolores O’riordan sang the song “Ave Maria” in the film “Passion” and skomponowała track to the film “Mike” (today McDowell’em). A year earlier, in 2003. the song O’riordan (“Black Widow”) was supposed to appear in the soundtrack to the film” Spider-Man ” 2, but in the end was not used – Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died by accidental drowning appeared, but on the first solo album of the artist. In 2004. appeared on the side of the Italian artist Zucchero on the disc ” Zu & Co.”in the song “Pure Love”.

Appeared on her and other stars such as sting, Sheryl crow, Luciano Pavarotti, miles Davis, John Lee hooker and Eric Clapton. In 2005. appeared on the album Jam & Spoon. “Tripomatic Fairytales 3003 “in the song”Mirror Lover”. In 2006. Dolores played an episode in Adam Sandler’s movie “Click”. Sang there at the wedding-made an alternative version of the song the Cranberries “Linger”.

In 2007. her first solo album, ” Are you Listening?”. Was released on may 4 in Ireland, in Europe on may 7 and in North America on may 15. The first single that featured the album was the track Ordinary Day, for which the video was filmed in Prague.

Empty bottles of alcohol and containers of prescription drugs were found in her hotel room

For the entire 90-ies. O’riordan has been known with frequent hairstyle changes, from long hair to shoulders very briefly, cut, in countless palette of colors and shades. As a rule, performed on stage barefoot. On July 18, 1994, she married don Burton,the former head of the Duran Duran concert routes. The couple waited for four children.

Dolores O’riordan was 46 years old. She died January 15, 2018 in London in the process of creating new musical material. On the death of the actress said her press Secretary. No cause of death has been identified at this time.

Performances of the popular singer just go to history. Her unique voice and charisma are loved by millions of fans. And although the singer is most associated with the song “Zombie”, we really cost in memory of her performance in Warsaw since 2011. We are talking about the performance of the song “I lied” Edita Bartosevich.

– Perfect combination. I’m usually lucky to hear that. I’m touched. Because coincidentally, I love this particular song, and I love Dolores’s voice – you can read under the videos located on the YouTube service. Toi unique records per day, which reported on the death of the singer has released Edita Bartoshevich writing Only what I know and can’t believe it… Dolores RIP.