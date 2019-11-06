Cirque Du Soleil Michael Jackson The Immortal Cancelled | Laredo Sun

Cirque Du Soleil Michael Jackson The Immortal Cancelled

Special to the Laredo Sun BLOG

LAREDO, TEXAS- Cirque du Soleil announced Thursday it is cancelling the Laredo engagement of Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour scheduled for August 1 & 2 at Laredo Energy Arena. As the tour enters its final leg, certain schedule adjustments were required to maximize efficient logistics and routing. These adjustments have an impact on the aforementioned cities.

Refunds will be available at the original place of purchase. Patrons must return their paper tickets to the LEA Box Office, Various H-E-B. locations, or other Ticketmaster outlet where the tickets were bought. Those patrons who purchased tickets online at www.ticketmaster.com or who charged by phone should contact Ticketmasterat1-800-745-3000regardingproceduresforobtainingafullrefund.Foradditional refundinformationplease contact Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

Since its world premiere in Montreal in October 2011, Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour has travelled to over 135 cities in 27 countries on 4 continents, seen by over 3 million spectators. It is currently the #9 top grossing musictour of all time, touring across North America through the summer. www.cirquedusoleil.com/MichaelJackson.