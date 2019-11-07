Rattlesnakes Leave Laredo

By: Mario Hugo Rivera

The Laredo Sun

LAREDO , TX . – After auctioning uniforms and supplies used during the last two seasons, the Laredo Rattlesnakes said goodbye to the city and their fans.

A month after announcing their http://laredosun.us/ departure, the team began selling items including shirts, helmets, balls and other items that the fans wanted to keep.

“We want to thank all the fans for their support for the team and buy our items, wish you a happy Thanksgiving and a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year,” said Judson Somerville , team owner.

Due to financial circumstances, Somerville announced on Sept. 30 that the Rattlesnakes could no longer participate in the Lone Star League.

The team came to Laredo in 2013 and played for two seasons. The first led to a fourth place ending. Their second season led the team to the championship where they lost to the Amarillo Venom.

Before the Rattlesnakes, Laredo had little success with other indoor sport ventures. In 2006 and 2007, the Laredo Wolves went unnoticed until the Rattlesnakes took over indoor football.