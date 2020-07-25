The United States, this compound is banned in food production

In the years 2013 and 2014, several recalls were carried out due to contamination of milk with urea and formaldehyde, affecting more than 300 thousand boxes of the product, and involving companies such as Parmalat, Italac and Líder. In the year 2016 and also in the first semester of 2017, the companies Cargill Agrícola (responsible for the brands Pomarola and Elefante);

Heinz Brasil and Quero Alimentos had to remove from the market, under ANVISA’s judgment, lots of sauces and tomato extracts, due to the rodent hair rate above the allowed level currently, there is only one open campaign involving food, which consists of the recall of General Mills Brasil Alimentos Ltda., responsible for the Kitano brand, for sweet paprika and pepperoni products.

Powdered milk packaging by the Sanlu Group brand

The recall is being carried out due to a possible presence of ochratoxin, a substance that causes intestinal discomfort and renal dysfunction.TOP 3 CASES OF RECALL AROUND THE WORLD Powdered milk packaging by the Sanlu Group brand Available at Contaminated alcohol in India Cases of adulteration of alcoholic beverages, unfortunately, are recurrent in India.

One of the most common changes is the addition of methanol to increase the intoxicating potential of drinks. In 2008, in southern India, 150 people died and 100 were in critical condition after drinking adulterated drinks. Three years later, in 2011, 30 people died and 100 were debilitated after drinking contaminated drink in the Indian state of West Bengal. Two years later, in the Malad district of northern Mumbai, 84 people died and 31 were hospitalized after consuming illegal alcohol, which was also adulterated.

Such cases are a picture of the unequal reality in India, where the poor population buys adulterated drinks for easy access and lower cost. Bean sprouts with E. coliThe rare and very dangerous Escherichia coli (ECEH) bacterium was detected in a package of sprouted sprouts from the Gärtnerhof farm in Bienenbüttel (northern Germany). The epidemic caused 33 deaths in Europe and left more than 3,000 people sick.

The scandal cost hundreds of millions of European farmers, as consumers stopped buying cucumbers, tomatoes and vegetables that had been identified by the German authorities as possible vectors of contamination. Powdered milk with melamine In 2008 in China, a possible scheme of intentional contamination of powdered milk by melamine, a synthetic substance rich in nitrogen, was discovered. In Europe and the United States, this compound is banned in food production.

One way to measure the protein content in milk is by indirect measurement of nitrogen content. Due to the high percentage of nitrogen in melamine, the company Sanlu Group, the second largest dairy manufacturer in the world at the time, used it as an adulterant in its powdered milk. In November 2008, 6 deaths and 294 thousand affected babies were counted, with more 50,000 of them hospitalized with urinary and kidney problems. The incident led to the collapse of the Sanlu Group, which for more than 10 years was one of China’s most recognized brands. Of those responsible, two have so far been executed and one has been sentenced to life imprisonment .

AFTER, SAC AND RECALL ARE NECESSARY?

Food security for consumers is one of the main challenges of any food industry. Cases involving contaminated lots end up having a major negative impact on the company’s visibility, resulting in scandals and international repercussions. Therefore, it is essential that companies have a wide communication structure and consumer reimbursement, so that doubts and losses are resolved. Two essential tools for such support are SAC (Customer Service) and Recall, which guarantee control, monitoring and correction of any problems involving the consumer and his health. For that reason, they are fundamental parts of any industry that values ​​safe food for consumers.

Golden Foods considers illegal and arbitrary arrestsPromotor estimates that the company is the author of a $ 1 billion tax evasion schemeJuly 28, 2019roba advertising On Wednesday (17) , the task force of the Public Ministry and the Secretariat of Finance of RJ carried out an operation to arrest six people denounced in a scheme of tax evasion. Of these people, four are members of the family that owns the company Golden Foods, one of the largest food suppliers in Brazil.

The defendants created a system to pay less Tax

The company considered the arrests “arbitrary and illegal”, since there would be no “tax debts before the Rio de Janeiro State Treasury on behalf of the said companies.” (see press release sent by the company in full below) The defendants created a system to pay less Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). According to G1, the scheme would be supported by a network of dozens of ghost companies in the name of “oranges”.

The MP asked for the preventive arrest of: Gilberto Sebastião Monteiro, owner of the companies; his two children, Lidiane Mendonça Monteiro Catramby, and Thiago Mendonça Monteiro; Gilberto’s wife, Maria Eliza Mendonça Monteiro; the group accountant, Luiz Felipe da Conceição Rodrigues; and João Vicente Teixeira Lacerda, who also operated the scheme.

According to the portal, the group withdrew R $ 305 million in ten years.

Of this amount, prosecutor Eduardo Campos estimates that tax evasion in Rio de Janeiro alone will reach R $ 700 million. “If we consider that companies also have branches in other states, we can think of R $ 1 billion in tax evasion”, he stressed. According to O Dia, Campos stated that the Monteiro family was the biggest beneficiary of the operations. The prosecutor explains that eleven companies were used as “oranges”, of which two main ones, mainly operate in the import and distribution of frozen foods.