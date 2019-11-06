Sports | Laredo Sun

Palomino Soccer Team To Host Tryouts

Special to the Laredo Sun Students with a passion for soccer and who are interested in playing at the collegiate level are invited to try out for the Laredo Community College Palomino soccer team. Prospective players can take advantage of two upcoming tryout sessions. The first will be held on Thursday, March 26 from 12-2 p.m. and the other on Friday, March 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the LCC South Recreation Complex, located at 5500 South…