Sports | Laredo Sun

Palomino Soccer Team To Host Tryouts
Special to the Laredo Sun Students with a passion for soccer and who are interested in playing at the collegiate level are invited to try out for the Laredo Community College Palomino soccer team. Prospective players can take advantage of two upcoming tryout sessions. The first will be held on Thursday, March 26 from 12-2 p.m. and the other on Friday, March 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the LCC South Recreation Complex, located at 5500 South…
Read More
Katy Perry’s Halftime Costume Scanned In Super Bowl Safety Bid
…
Read More
Deflate-gate: NFL Players Pile On New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady
ABC News Many NFL players, both current and former, say they’re having a hard time believing Tom Brady’s denial that he knew anything about the alleged use of deflated footballs during the team’s AFC Championship win last Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts. Brady told reporters Thursday that his preference for pressure was 12.5 pounds per square inch. Footballs, which are weighed before the game, must be inflated to…
Read More
Deflate-gate: NFL ‘Continuing’ To Review Whether New England Patriots Under-Inflated Balls
ABC News The NFL said it is “continuing” to look into allegations that the New England Patriots had 11 of their 12 allotted game footballs during Sunday’s AFC Championship game under-inflated. “We are continuing our review and will provide an update as soon as possible,” the league said in a statement today. According to ESPN’s report, the footballs used by the Patriots were under-inflated by two pounds per square inch….
Read More
Deflategate: NFL Probing Whether New England Patriots Used Deflated Balls
ABC News The NFL is looking into whether the New England Patriots deflated air from footballs for its game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Quarterback Tom Brady led the team 45-7 against the Colts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough,Massachusetts, leading to the Pats’ eighth Super Bowl appearance in the franchise’s history. The NFL is looking into the matter, league spokesman Michael Signora confirmed to ABC News this…
Read More
Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Josh McNary Denies Rape Allegation
CNN AP Photo An Indianapolis Colts linebacker charged with felony rape “unhesitatingly denies all allegations,” according to a Thursday statement from the player’s lawyer. Joshua McNary was released early Thursday, according to the Marion County, Indiana, jail website. He posted a $25,000 bond and was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet for GPS monitoring, said Peg McLeish, spokeswoman for the county prosecuting…
Read More