Laredo Trucking | Laredo Sun

Multiagency Pursuit Leads To The Arrest Of A Truck Driver Who Fled At Border Patrol Checkpoint
Jaws of Life Save Truck Driver
LAREDO, Par TX.- Police officers rescued a 66 year old man who caused a serious road accident. The driver Jorge Vazquez Lujanos, was sent to a San Antonio hospital, along with bystander Bernardo Ugalde. Vazquez Lugano lost control of his truck and crashed into several parked vehicles, including the compact truck of Bernard Ugalde. Vázquez also hit a building when the truck broke down the gates. As the truck came to a stop, Vazquez was…
Defendant pleads guilty to indecency with a child
Special to the Laredo Sun LAREDO, TEXAS- The Office of the District Attorney secured a guilty plea in its case against Jose Aguilera-Santos, 71, for indecency with a child. On July 24, 2012, an indecency with a child report was made by a Child Advocacy Center forensic interviewer. She stated to police that while giving a presentation on child abuse awareness at a child care center, a little girl voiced concern about her step…
New Highway On Mines Road
By Francisco Diaz for the Laredo Sun LAREDO, TX.- City and county government are working on a project to build a highway on Mines Road to Interstate 35 that will reduce the traffic congestion in that area. Commissioner John Galo confirmed that city and county officials have met and discussed sharing the expenses of the investment. “The idea is to fund the project through a loan that will be paid between the city and the county…
Reminder: For Most Truckers, Highway Use Tax Return Due Sept. 2
Washington D.C.- The Internal Revenue Service today reminded truckers and other owners of heavy highway vehicles that in most cases, their next federal highway use tax return is due on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. This year’s Sept. 2 due date, pushed back two days because the normal Aug. 31 deadline falls on a Sunday, generally applies to Form 2290 and the accompanying tax payment for the tax year that begins on July 1, 2014, and ends on…
Company Announces Multi-Million Investment
By: Francisco Diaz The Laredo Sun LAREDO, TEXAS – After obtaining an exemption on paying taxes for 5 years by the county, Celadon Trucking, one of the largest trucking and logistics agencies in the nation, announced their plans to build a new terminal in Laredo with a $15 million dollar investment. Patricio Gonzalez, manager of the terminal, said that this expansion takes into account the growth of international trade in Laredo….
