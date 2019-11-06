Laredo Trucking | Laredo Sun

New Highway On Mines Road

By Francisco Diaz for the Laredo Sun LAREDO, TX.- City and county government are working on a project to build a highway on Mines Road to Interstate 35 that will reduce the traffic congestion in that area. Commissioner John Galo confirmed that city and county officials have met and discussed sharing the expenses of the investment. “The idea is to fund the project through a loan that will be paid between the city and the county…