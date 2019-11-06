Entertainment | Laredo Sun

Summer Stock Kicks Off Play Series With High Energy Drama
Special to the Laredo Sun Heidy Guajardo (left) and Marco Antonio Coronado Home Page (center) listen attentively as Alex Rodriguez (right) addresses the father-daughter duo in the opening scene of Hispanic playwright Edwin Sanchez’s Broadway drama Unmerciful Good Fortune on Friday, June 12 at the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center, room 102. The play is the first of three productions hosted by the Laredo Community College Summer…
Read More
Pot For Pets: Marijuana Cookies For Ailing Dogs Hit Market
…
Read More
Master Performers @ TAMIU Features Guzman Tonight
Special to the Laredo Sun Master performer and pianist Christopher Guzman will perform a varied program at the upcoming Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Master Performers @ TAMIUWednesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the TAMIU Center for the Fine and Performing Arts Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Fernando A Salinas Charitable Trust, TAMIU Residential Life and the National…
Read More
Memory Of Art Instructor Lives On In Gallery Naming, Art Show
Special to the Laredo Sun In memory of her outstanding influence on the students and community of Laredo, Martha F. Fenstermaker will be honored in a reception to officially name the Visual Arts Gallery in her honor and to unveil an art exhibit offering a retrospective of her art work on Wednesday, April 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The former art instructor and head of the Visual Arts Department, who taught various forms of visual arts for…
Read More
Inside the Feud Between Ben Stiller And Joan Rivers
ABC News Ben Stiller thinks it’s “sad” he never got to make up with Joan Rivers before she died last year at 81. The “Zoolander” actor, 49, appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show earlier this week and Stern wanted to get to the bottom of their apparent feud. “She thought you didn’t like her,” Stern said. “I never had an interaction with her,” Stiller said. Stern’s…
Read More
HBO Partners With Vice For First-Ever Daily Newscast Of Its Kind
The Huffington Post HBO and Vice Media announced a new partnership on Thursday that will bring Vice news content to HBO subscribers in a number of different ways. The new expansion effort will include a daily, half-hour newscast from Vice, a weekly series on HBO and an increase in Vice-produced specials, the companies announced in a press release. The television company and media outlet have agreed to a four-year deal that promises…
Read More