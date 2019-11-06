World | Laredo Sun

Andreas Lubitz: What We Know About The Co-Pilot

ABC News The co-pilot who was at the controls of the Germanwings plane that crashed in the French Alps this week had logged relatively few hours, at least by U.S. standards, prior to the fatal flight. He has been identified by French authorities as German citizen Andreas Lubitz, 28, and his actions in the final minutes of the flight are believed to have caused the crash, Brice Robin, Public Prosecutor of Marseille, said today at a…