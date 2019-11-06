World | Laredo Sun

Animals Roam Streets Of Tbilisi After Flooding Kills 12, Frees Zoo Animals

Posted By Alejandra Cantu on Sep 1, 2016

Animals Roam Streets Of Tbilisi After Flooding Kills 12, Frees Zoo AnimalsCNN Wild animals roamed the streets of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on Sunday, after raging floodwaters damaged the city’s zoo and set many of the animals free. Twelve people died in the flooding, according to Civil Georgia, a news website run by the nongovernmental organization UN Association of Georgia. Several others were missing, and wolves, bears, big cats and even a hippopotamus were wandering the streets of the…

Aug08

Russian Spacecraft ‘Ceased To Exist,’ Burned In Earth’s Atmosphere

Posted By Alejandra Cantu on Aug 8, 2016

Russian Spacecraft ‘Ceased To Exist,’ Burned In Earth’s AtmosphereCNN A crewless Russian cargo space ship that had gone astray, has ‘ceased to exist,’ Russia’s space agency said Friday. The bulk of it burned up after re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. A few small fragments of Progress M-27M are expected to make it down to Earth. They shouldn’t crash down, but instead splash down. “Entry into the atmosphere occurred over the central Pacific Ocean,” Roscosmos…

May08

X-Ray Scan Uncovers Boy Smuggled In A Suitcase, Spanish Authorities Say

Posted By Alejandra Cantu on May 8, 2016

X-Ray Scan Uncovers Boy Smuggled In A Suitcase, Spanish Authorities SayABC News Spanish police found an 8-year-old boy hidden inside a small suitcase by a 19-year-old woman who had allegedly tried to smuggle him into Spain on Thursday, authorities told ABC News. The little boy, who ABC News is not identifying, was born in Ivory Coast and detected by scanners by customs in Ceuta, a small Spanish territory in North Africa. A police spokeswoman said the boy was scared when they opened the suitcase but had…

Mar29

How 90,000 Lost, Damaged Photos Were Restored And Returned To Victims Of 2011 Japan Tsunami

Posted By Alejandra Cantu on Mar 29, 2015

How 90,000 Lost, Damaged Photos Were Restored And Returned To Victims Of 2011 Japan TsunamiThe Huffington Post A picture that holds a memory is worth much more than a thousand words. Electronics company Ricoh has restored and returned more than 90,000 photos lost or damaged by victims of the March 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan. Through an initiative called “Save the Memory Project,” which began in April 2011, Ricoh worked to uncover of photographs washed away by the tsunami. They found and cleaned a total of…

Mar26

Andreas Lubitz: What We Know About The Co-Pilot

Posted By Christine Rojas on Mar 26, 2015

Andreas Lubitz: What We Know About The Co-PilotABC News The co-pilot who was at the controls of the Germanwings plane that crashed in the French Alps this week had logged relatively few hours, at least by U.S. standards, prior to the fatal flight. He has been identified by French authorities as German citizen Andreas Lubitz, 28, and his actions in the final minutes of the flight are believed to have caused the crash, Brice Robin, Public Prosecutor of Marseille, said today at a…

Mar25

BBC Not Renewing ‘Top Gear’ Presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s Contract

Posted By Alejandra Cantu on Mar 25, 2015

CNN Jeremy Clarkson won’t have his contract renewed as host of “Top Gear” after he apparently busted his producer’s lip and verbally abused him, the BBC announced Wednesday. Clarkson, who hosted one of the most-watched television shows in the world, was suspended on March 10 after what the British broadcaster previously described as a “fracas” with producer Oisin Tymon on March 4. Wednesday, the BBC…

