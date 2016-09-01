Summer Stock Kicks Off Play Series With High Energy Drama

Special to the Laredo Sun

Heidy Guajardo (left) and Marco Antonio Coronado (center) listen attentively as Alex Rodriguez (right) addresses the father-daughter duo in the opening scene of Hispanic playwright Edwin Sanchez’s Broadway drama Unmerciful Good Fortune on Friday, June 12 at the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center, room 102. The play is the first of three productions hosted by the Laredo Community College Summer Stock Theater Project.

The final two plays Who’s On First and Match are set to premiere during back-to-back weekends on June 18 through 21 and June 25 through 28, respectively. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. in the Martinez Fine Arts Center Theater.

Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for senior citizens and students.