Free HVACR Apprenticeship Program Begins This July

Adults can get trained for a technical career by signing up for a free apprenticeship program leading to a local certificate in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) from Laredo Community College in partnership with Workforce Solutions for South Texas and Project GROW.

Enrollment is currently under way for new and current LCC students, who can earn up to 12 credit hours through the apprenticeship program. The program is free for qualifying students.

In order to qualify, the student must meet the following criteria:

be 18 years of age or older;

must be a high school graduate or hold a GED;

they must be able to work in the United States;

and should meet the Workers Investment Act (WI) eligibility criteria, which is typically aimed at assisting those with a low income.

Classes offered within the apprentice program include: Basic Electricity for HVACR; Refrigeration Principles; and Refrigerators, Freezers and Air Conditioners, along with Texas Success Initiative (TSI) preparation courses.

TSI courses are aimed at developing and strengthening the academic skills necessary for college-level courses.

Armando Fonseca, Workforce Development Coordinator, asserts that the program will benefit students by offering them the practical guidance necessary to succeed in their career pathway, at no cost to the student.

“This is the very first time we are offering the opportunity to students that are coming through adult education courses to register for an actual credit course, which is funded by grant monies through Project Grow,” Fonseca said. GROW stands for Growing Regional Opportunities for the Workforce.

Students who complete the HVACR apprenticeship can move forward toward earning their one-year academic certificate.

“The idea is to follow a career pathway through the HVACR program toward their eventual certificate,” Fonseca added.

Classes are set to begin in July and will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Moore Vocational Building at the Ft. McIntosh Campus.

For more information on the HVACR Apprentice Program, contact Patricia Barrera with Workforce Solutions South Texas at 794-6521 or at 794-6500.