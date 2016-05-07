Abstinence-Only Texas High School Hit By Chlamydia Outbreak; 1 In 15 Students Affected

The Huffington Post

An outbreak of chlamydia at a high school in Texas has forced administrators there to send a warning note home to parents.

District officials confirmed to CBS7 last Friday that the Crane Independent School District has seen 20 cases of the sexually transmitted disease in its high school, adding that letters have also been sent to the district’s junior high school as a precaution.

The station estimates 1 in 15 students at the school has contracted chlamydia.

The high school offers a three-day sexual education course once a year that emphasizes abstinence.

Per the school’s 2014-2015 handbook, Crane ISD “does not offer a curriculum in human sexuality,” but the handbook does lay out state-mandated stipulations should a curriculum be needed in the future:

“That’s not a bad thing,” said Rumage, “because if kids are not having any sexual activity, they can’t get this disease. That’s not a bad program.”

Diana Martinez, a Crane resident and parent, told NewsWest 9 her kids are too young for her to worry about; otherwise, she’d sit them down and have a talk.

“Honestly this happens in any town,” Martinez said. “Parents need to be aware of the situation and make sure they tell their kids to be safe and practice safe sex.”

The school’s health advisory committee met Monday to discuss the outbreak and formulate a response, which it will present to the school board on May 19.